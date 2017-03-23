Dog owner shows attacking pit bulls no mercy

The Garden Route SPCA.

GEORGE NEWS - Garden Route SPCA inspector André Baartman faced one of the most gruesome scenes of his entire career when he was called to Parkdene earlier this month.

Baartman answered a call from a Parkdene resident on Wednesday 12 April saying that two American pit bulls had escaped from their yard and then attacked a neighbour's dog. It is alleged that the owner of the attacked dog, who is believed to be in his early twenties, hacked open the face of the male pit bull and badly injured the female using a sharp metal object.

"When I got to the address the two dogs were back in their yard lying in a pool of blood, with gaping holes in their faces. I opened a case at the Conville police station and believe that the suspect has been arrested and will appear in the Thembalethu court this week," said Baartman.

The George Herald received photographs of the two dogs, but has decided not to publish the images due to the severity of the injuries.

The male was put down and the female is recovering at the SPCA.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'