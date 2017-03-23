Developers complain about sewage

The public road built by development company Magnolia Ridge Properties. The developers say they have had to maintain the road themselves for the past 10 years. The municipality hastened to fix 34 lights that were not working after the George Herald sent a query in this regard.

GEORGE NEWS - Raw sewage has been flowing - apparently for several months - from a manhole on a slope among fynbos thicket above the edge of the Modderrug River on the property of Welgelegen Estate.

One of the developers of the estate, Arno de Vos, says the problem has persisted for months despite reporting it to the municipality on several occasions.

"We are worried that the sewage is seeping down to the Modderrug River, which runs into the Swart River, one of the tributaries to the Kaaimans. A Wilderness Heights resident died of a bacterial infection last year after swimming in the Kaaimans River."

George Municipality sent out a team to investigate the spill at Welgelegen after a query from the George Herald. Municipal Manager Trevor Botha later confirmed that the problem, an obstruction clogging one of the pipes, has been dealt with.

He did not react to the estate's statement that they are not able to obtain a plan from the municipality of the sewerage system on their property. The question whether sewage from Victoria Bay and Saasveld is being pumped through this system also remains unanswered.

The George Herald reported in February last year that Frans Heunis (81) died from an infection caused by the bacterium, Vibrio vulnificus, presumably contracted during a swim in the river. However, a bacteria expert said at the time that the bacterium occurs naturally in all rivers and infections may occur when open soft tissue wounds are exposed to water in warm estuaries. After running tests, Eden District Municipality had declared the river water to be pristine, saying that there was no association with sewage contamination.

De Vos also complained that the road leading to Welgelegen and the Outeniqua Family Market, built 10 years ago by their development company Magnolia Ridge Properties, is not being maintained by the municipality although it is a public road.

"Thirty-four of the 39 street lights are not working and we have been maintaining the grass along the road ourselves too. The road has also not been named. It is not acceptable given that rates and services are being paid for 223 properties in this estate."

A total of 18 houses have been completed and have occupants, and a further 15 are under construction. The developers will also be building 27 houses in the retirement section of the development this year.

After the George Herald's query, the municipality fixed the broken lights and the municipal manager said the Parks Department would cut the grass. He said as soon as the newly established ward committee has taken a decision with regard to the naming of the road, a report will be submitted to the relevant Section 80 committee as well the mayoral committee for consideration.

The public can notify the Civil Engineering Directorate of sewage spills on 044 801 9262/9266.

Sewage seeping from a manhole located higher up against the incline to the left. The Modderrug River runs further down the incline to the right. It is a tributary to the Kaaimans River.

ARTICLE & PHOTOS: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

