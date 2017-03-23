Translate to: 

Be gone in 60 minutes, or pay

Be gone in 60 minutes, or pay
Clients who frequent the restaurants, the Department of Home Affairs, the banks, Mediclinic George and other businesses near the corner of York and Langenhoven Streets have to finish their business within an hour, or risk a hefty fine. Photos: Michelle Pienaar
GEORGE NEWS - Traffic officials have been very busy lately, fining motorists who exceed the 60 minute parking time allowed for in York Street.
 
Following a complaint by a restaurant owner who rents a business premises at the Prince Vincent building, the George Herald spoke to three other managers of businesses in the same building regarding the problems they experience.
 
They say many of the personnel and managers don't have alternative parking for their own vehicles, thus they have to make use of parking subject to time restrictions. Clients who frequent the restaurants, the Department of Home Affairs, the banks (Absa, Nedbank, FNB) on either side of York Street as well as Mediclinic, have to finish their business within an hour. This is often a tall order, especially if you have to visit Home Affairs or a bank just after pay day.
 
Although traffic officials have always been active in York Street, they seem more focused on enforcing the one hour parking restriction of late.
 
Since starting her job as manager of Gold Trader two years ago, Sunette Nathanson, has collected close to 20 parking tickets.
 
To avoid tickets, optometrist Rita Walls, closes shop and shifts her car every other hour. Deon Lubbe, owner of The Bench restaurant, recounts that three of his clients recently received parking tickets. Lubbe and one of his personnel got tickets on the very same day.
 
According to Charl Reeders, manager of Ponto restaurant, home affairs is the main fly in the ointment when it comes to filling the parking bays. "On a public holiday, when all the eateries are open, there are lots of space available for everyone," says Reeders.
 
"The problem is Home Affairs serves clients from all over the district and when they park here, they don't leave within an hour. I prefer the parking restrictions, because my clients don't stay longer than an hour over lunchtime. In the evenings when they do stay for longer, it isn't a problem anymore."
 
The caretaker of the Prince Vincent Building, Bryan Watson, says there are only a few parking places available behind the building, rented by specific businesses. "The contracts state whether a parking is included or not."
 
Feedback from the Traffic Department on these issues, and an inquiry on possible plans for an alternative parking meter system are being awaited.
 
 
The manager of Gold Trader, Sunette Nathanson, has collected close to 20 parking tickets over the past two years. Nathanson shows the most recent tickets issued by the George Traffic Department.  
 
 
The caretaker of the Prince Vincent Building, Bryan Watson, says only a few parking spaces are available behind the building. Some are used as storage space.  
 
ARTICLE & PHOTOS: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
12:02 (GMT+2), Thu, 20 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...
The Last Face
The Last Face
The Last Face is a 2016 American drama film directed by Sean Penn and...
Ghost in the Shell
Ghost in the Shell
Ghost in the Shell is a 2017 American science fiction action film directed...
The Boss Baby (3D)
The Boss Baby (3D)
The Boss Baby is a 2017 American computer-animated comedy film, loosely...
Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
How do the long weekends affect your work productivity?
It doesn't affect me because I work on public holidays
George Herald 29%
I love it because I can take time off
George Herald 71%
Men
Women
Search
shuttlra
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 52.
Marmalade69
I'm a 70 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 65 and 71.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up