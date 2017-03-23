Back to business after devastating fire

The Cinnabar team is happy to be back at their revamped premises. From left are Fleur du Bruyn (owner), Lizet Coetzee, Rosanne Minnaar, Elsabe Lloyd and Shaun Nieuhoff. Photos: Alida de Beer

GEORGE NEWS - Tentants in the Multi Centre who suffered great losses in a fire in July last year have moved back into the renovated building during the past two weeks.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of 7 July and the premises of five businesses were damaged. The section that burnt was the historic part of the building which belongs to the George Mother Church. Renovation and repair work of over R2 million is almost complete and tenants now have the advantage of beautiful new interiors.

"It is absolutely wonderful to be back," says Fleur du Bruyn, owner of Cinnabar Creative Studio. Their office is now incorporating the space previously taken up by Ou Juweel Antiques that is not moving back in. Du Bruyn says there had been no dip in their financial figures despite working from a temporary address for nine months.

"It is the same time it takes to carry a baby and for us the process was almost like giving birth - painful, but worth it," she says.

Liani McClaren, owner of Serendipity Beauty Salon on the first floor, says the disaster has had an unexpected positive outcome. "I have contemplated making changes to my premises before, but never wanted to spend the money. After the fire, I had no choice. It is wonderful how things just fell into place and how God has sent the right people over my path in the process. I love the way my salon looks now. It is bigger and better and there are more possibilities for what I can offer."

House of Flavour coffee shop owners John and Carina Barnard, who suffered the worst damage, are not so fortunate. They will not be resuming trading. The couple bought the business six months before the fire broke out. Mr Barnard says the extended period of the repair work eventually made it unaffordable for them to reopen.

"If we could have moved in during November last year as was initially planned, it would have been different," he says. The cost of replacing things like furniture and equipment went up tremendously during the time lapse which, together with other factors, made it non-viable for them to start over. He currently holds a temporary position as occupational health and safety officer at Eden Municipality and Mrs Barnard is a receptionist at Scribante and Partners.

Architect Rosa Green and artist Jacques du Bruyn, who lost all his work in the fire, have also moved back into the building.

Green worked from her home for the duration of the overhaul. "A lot of my documents were water soaked. Getting everything sorted out, buying new furniture and moving took ages, but it is great to be back. Everything is new and clean."

Centre manager Cornie Taljaard says there has been a lot of interest in the restaurant premises. "It is relatively big with just over 200m² of floor space, of which the deck makes up 49m². We would like to have a restaurant or bakery type of business here."

Asked about the long repair period, Eager Holdings owner Barry Kuhn says they had hoped to be able to accommodate House of Flavour so that they could trade in December, but it was impossible.

"We had to wait for authorisation to go ahead with the repairs and this unfortunately delayed us." Still, he says, "It was really a privilege to work on this old building."

Liani McClaren is pleased with what her new premises now offer after the devastation caused by last year's fire.

