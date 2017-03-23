Translate to: 

Crime prevention programmes started

GEORGE NEWS - Julian Klassen, project chairman of the Community Police Forum of Pacaltsdorp says the forum and its stakeholders have started to implement their crime prevention programmes, as resolved at a meeting on 18 February.
 
He says informal areas such as Syferfontein, Rosedale and New Dawn Park were identified as the breeding grounds of crime; drugs and alcohol abuse have become the order of the day.
 
"Numerous stakeholders such as councillors, Data Dot, SPCA, SAPS, and the Pacaltsdorp Fraternal have already started with programmes to prevent crime in these communities. We want to send a strong message out to people involved in criminal activities to stop or face the might of the law. We were privileged to have visitors from the United Sates and other parts of the world to bring messages of hope to the city of George at Eagle's Nest Ministries."
 
The visitors were taken to Syferfontein and engaged with the community to restore their self-esteem, says Klassen.
 
"The outreach programme saw many members of the community come forward. They prayed to the divine forces to assist the SAPS and CPF to confront the evil forces that are fast eroding our communities, and to bring restoration to make a difference in the lives of people that have been dumped in shacks and have become dependent on social hand-outs."
 
Klassen says challenges in the surrounding environment that create opportunity to crime as well as have negative implications on the health of children were identified.
 
"Children are growing up in a rubbish environment with many of them showing signs of rashes on their bodies which will lead to additional financial and medical expenses. In order to restore the dignity of the youth we have embarked on a cleaning operation with our stakeholders Data Dot and SAPCA Eagle's Nest.
 
"This preventative crime initiative will require much more resources and we appeal to anybody that want to make a difference in crime in Pacaltsdorp and the greater George, to register as a stakeholder of the Pacaltsdorp Community Police Forum."
 
Contact Klassen on 083 766 7528 or cpfsecpacaltsdorp@gmail.com.
 
16:02 (GMT+2), Wed, 19 April 2017
