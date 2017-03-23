Pub owner allegedly ambushed

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - According to social media posts, the owner of a well-known pub in George was allegedly attacked by assailants with blunt scissors in the early hours of Saturday 8 April while on his way home. It is believed that the driver stopped to investigate an object in Montagu Street, Blanco when he was assaulted.

Apparently he chased his attackers, but once he realised that there could be more than the two he initially saw, he returned to his vehicle and went home.

The window on the driver's side of the bakkie was shattered. The pub owner confirmed the incident, but declined to comment and asked that his name and the name of his pub be withheld.

Captain Malcolm Pojie, Southern Cape police spokesperson, said there is no record of the alleged incident.

ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

