Learner braves 5 hours in icy water

The weather may have been foul last week Wednesday in Cape Town, but this did not dampen spirits. Joshua Wigley-Cole, York High Gr12 learner (left), swam 5 hours during the 12/13 April training course in Cape Town to raise funds for NSRI.

GEORGE NEWS - A local learner swam for five hours on Wednesday evening 12 April in freezing weather conditions to help raise funds for the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

Joshua Wigley-Cole, York High Gr12 pupil, swam alongside Toni Enderli, the well-known extreme swimmer from Cape Town, who undertook a 24-hour training course at the Sea Point pool in Cape Town on 12 and 13 April.

Enderli undertook the swim as preparation for his third ocean swim in July, when he plans to cross the Catalina Channel in California, USA. The training swim doubled as a fundraiser for the NSRI's water safety programme called The WaterWise Academy.

Joshua is a volunteer trainee crew member of Station 23 Wilderness; he is also a member of Outeniqua Surf Life Saving Club and is being coached by Grant Ferguson from Knysna Dragons.

The NSRI's WaterWise Academy, the educational arm of the NSRI which has 14 professional instructors and nine volunteers, go to schools to teach children and teachers about water safety. Trainees are taught to plan before going to the beach; what rip currents are and how to survive one; the emergency number to use; and practical training in CPR.

"We have had a number of success stories and we are sure there are many more that we do not know of," said an NSRI spokesperson.

To make any contributions to this non-profit organization, contact NSRI through their website

