Alien invasive plants MUST be eradicated - learn how

In Heatherlands the Witfontein pine plantation was totally neglected for years and it became overgrown by alien vegetation. Wessa Eden is urging the entire district to wake up and take note and do something about their environment which is being taken over by invasive plant species.

GEORGE NEWS - The Eden branch of the Wildlife Environmental Society of SA (Wessa) is urging environmentally conscious people to care for our environment 'as if our life depends on it'. Literally.

Part of caring for the environment is making sure that indigenous vegetation is not overgrown by invasive plants. The health of our entire ecosystem depends on proper land management practices.

For this reason Wessa Eden has arranged for an educational 'Alien Vegetation Management' course for 22 April at the junction of Plantation and Forest Road (Heatherlands) at 09:00.

The public will learn to identify alien invasive plants (AIPs), see them up close and hear from experts how best to eradicate them. "Information will be followed by a voluntary practical hack - bring tools and protective gloves," said Christine Ridge-Schnaufer, Honorary Secretary Wessa Eden.

The practical course is being held at her home to help the public understand how serious the threat of alien invasive plants is. Wessa included the following summary which highlights how it poses a threat to the indigenous vegetation of the Garden Route:

After climate change, alien invasive plants pose the most serious threat to our habitats by destroying bio-diversity.

Bio-diversity is the link between all organisms on earth, binding each into an inter-dependent ecosystem.

Intact ecosystems ensure the sustainable productivity of soils and provide the genetic resources for all plants and animals on the planet and have a direct impact on all our lives.

The loss in biodiversity means millions of people face a future where food supplies are more vulnerable to pests and disease, poor growing conditions and probable water shortages.

Here are just some of the reasons why:

It is estimated that countrywide, invading plants use 3,3 billion cubic meters of water per year beyond what native plants would require. Total annual runoff from mountain catchment areas and high-yield riparian zones could eventually be reduced by at least 16% if alien plants are allowed to continue to spread.

Habitat destruction leads to the extinction of all animals depending on a specific ecosystem. In the Western Cape, for example, the declining diversity of birds and insects is noticeable.

Approximately 20 million hectares (17%) at different densities of our agricultural land have been invaded, resulting in loss of arable land. If one could condense it to a 100% density stand it will cover 1,9 million hectares - bigger than the Kruger National Park, excluding private conservation areas.

Normal grassland fires generate heat of between 200 and 5000 kW/m². Invasives can generate heat of up to 50 000 kW/m², which results in physical damage to the soil. This in turn reduces the viability of indigenous seeds in the soil and causes physical damage to plants/roots.

Examples of AIPs are: Black Wattle, Bugweed, some Cannas, Wild Ginger, Blackwood, Moth Catcher, Loquat tree, Australian tree fern.

The damage done to the soil by these fires contributes to flooding, soil erosion and siltation of dams and rivers.