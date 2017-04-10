Translate to: 

Alien invasive plants MUST be eradicated - learn how

Alien invasive plants MUST be eradicated - learn how
In Heatherlands the Witfontein pine plantation was totally neglected for years and it became overgrown by alien vegetation. Wessa Eden is urging the entire district to wake up and take note and do something about their environment which is being taken over by invasive plant species.
GEORGE NEWS - The Eden branch of the Wildlife Environmental Society of SA (Wessa) is urging environmentally conscious people to care for our environment 'as if our life depends on it'. Literally.
 
Part of caring for the environment is making sure that indigenous vegetation is not overgrown by invasive plants. The health of our entire ecosystem depends on proper land management practices.
 
For this reason Wessa Eden has arranged for an educational 'Alien Vegetation Management' course for 22 April at the junction of Plantation and Forest Road (Heatherlands) at 09:00.
 
The public will learn to identify alien invasive plants (AIPs), see them up close and hear from experts how best to eradicate them. "Information will be followed by a voluntary practical hack - bring tools and protective gloves," said Christine Ridge-Schnaufer, Honorary Secretary Wessa Eden.
 
The practical course is being held at her home to help the public understand how serious the threat of alien invasive plants is. Wessa included the following summary which highlights how it poses a threat to the indigenous vegetation of the Garden Route:
 
After climate change, alien invasive plants pose the most serious threat to our habitats by destroying bio-diversity.
 
Bio-diversity is the link between all organisms on earth, binding each into an inter-dependent ecosystem.
 
Intact ecosystems ensure the sustainable productivity of soils and provide the genetic resources for all plants and animals on the planet and have a direct impact on all our lives.
 
The loss in biodiversity means millions of people face a future where food supplies are more vulnerable to pests and disease, poor growing conditions and probable water shortages.
 
Here are just some of the reasons why:
 
What it does to our water resources
It is estimated that countrywide, invading plants use 3,3 billion cubic meters of water per year beyond what native plants would require. Total annual runoff from mountain catchment areas and high-yield riparian zones could eventually be reduced by at least 16% if alien plants are allowed to continue to spread.
 
What it does to our animals
Habitat destruction leads to the extinction of all animals depending on a specific ecosystem. In the Western Cape, for example, the declining diversity of birds and insects is noticeable.
 
What it does to our soil
Approximately 20 million hectares (17%) at different densities of our agricultural land have been invaded, resulting in loss of arable land. If one could condense it to a 100% density stand it will cover 1,9 million hectares - bigger than the Kruger National Park, excluding private conservation areas.
 
Fire damage
Normal grassland fires generate heat of between 200 and 5000 kW/m². Invasives can generate heat of up to 50 000 kW/m², which results in physical damage to the soil. This in turn reduces the viability of indigenous seeds in the soil and causes physical damage to plants/roots.
 
The damage done to the soil by these fires contributes to flooding, soil erosion and siltation of dams and rivers.
Examples of AIPs are: Black Wattle, Bugweed, some Cannas, Wild Ginger, Blackwood, Moth Catcher, Loquat tree, Australian tree fern.
 
For additional information on alien invasive plants, please click here.  Christine Ridge-Schnaufer can be reached on 044 873 4203 wessageorge@isat.co.za.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:05 (GMT+2), Sat, 22 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...
Silence
Silence
Martin Scorsese's Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries...
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
How do the long weekends affect your work productivity?
It doesn't affect me because I work on public holidays
George Herald 29%
I love it because I can take time off
George Herald 71%
Men
Women
Search
Quiten112
I'm a 42 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
DizzyDean
I'm a 37 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 29 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up