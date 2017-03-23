GO GEORGE info kiosk opens at Hub

GO GEORGE community liaison officer, Tyron Jeyi (left) helped an excited Gaynore Korunna, the information officer who will be manning the kiosk, get her new office all set up and ready for service on Tuesday morning.

GEORGE NEWS - The user-friendly and accessible GO GEORGE info kiosk constructed inside the George Transport Hub, opened its windows to the public today, Tuesday 18 April.

This facility replaces the old info container in Cradock Street, next to the Hub.

Passengers are invited to visit the kiosk for any bus-related information and help with route planning from 08:00 to 17:00 on weekdays, and 08:00 to 13:00 on Saturdays.

The brand-new timetable pocket guide with the latest timetables that will be implemented on 7 May, will be available from the kiosk from Friday 21 April.

