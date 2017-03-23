Refuse collection on public holidays

The George Municipality household refuse removal dates have been moved to accommodate the public holidays .
Please take note of the following with regards to refuse collection dates:
Refuse that was meant to be collected on Thursday 27 April, will be collected the following day, Friday 28 April.
Refuse that is meant to be collected on Monday 1 May, will be collected on Tuesday 2 May.
14:02 (GMT+2), Tue, 18 April 2017
