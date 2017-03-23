Car boot sale this weekend

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - Another car boot sale will be held at the Outeniqua Bowling Club on Saturday.

Any interested parties are welcome to use this opportunity to exchange their white elephants and other unwanted items for cash.

The sale will be held on the open land next to the clubhouse. The entrance is opposite Earls Court Lifestyle Village. The clubhouse and bar will be open for those who want to quench their thirst.

For more information, please phone: 082 578 4539.

Stalls cost R100.

