GO GEORGE: Full service restored

Full service of GO GEORGE buses will resume today.

GEORGE NEWS - The national bus drivers’ strike about wage negotiations is over. GO GEORGE drivers who joined the national mass action on 12 April will resume full duty as from Saturday 15 April.GO GEORGE regrets the inconvenience endured by all passengers, and thanks all members of the community who picked up people on their way to work, as well as the small group of drivers who helped to provide limited service on the main routes.