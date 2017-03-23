Murder suspect arrested

Generic image.

He was arrested on the spot and charged with murder. The suspect will appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrates court on Tuesday 18 April.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

LITTLE BRAK RIVER NEWS FLASH - Police arrested a suspect on a murder scene in Little Brak River this morning.Residents of the area phoned police after the body of a 25-year-old man was found lying on the sportsfield near Powertown at around 10:00.The victim had one stabwound to his left side. Police say a 35-year-old suspect pointed out the murder weapon at the scene.