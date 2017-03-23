Airports ready for Easter Weekend peak

The entrance to George Airport.

Every airport has been planning to accommodate the changes in passenger and customer traffic during the festive season to ensure readiness.

There are two baggage carousels in operation, due to the traffic increase

Pick up luggage at airside takes place before entering the arrivals terminal as an enhanced security measure

High visibility of Security and SAPS at the terminal building and parking to ensure the same level of efficiency is maintained

Airport staff and security teams will all be working overtime during the festive period, as will the police who will ensure heightened visibility of its dog unit.

Four self-service devices have recently been installed at the terminal to assist passengers and minimise queues at the counters

The traffic department will be on alert to ensure congestion in the area is avoided

GEORGE NEWS - In lieu of passenger traffic spikes over the Easter Weekend, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has put in place extra measures to ensure smooth service delivery during this busy time.In a statement Acsa says spikes in numbers could cause some procedures to take longer than usual. Therefore airport users are encouraged to arrive at the airport earlier than usual.Acsa urged passengers to mitigate security threats by keeping personal belongings close by at all times. Passengers are also encouraged to report any unusual or criminal behaviour to the police or security personnel at the airport.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

