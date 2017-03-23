Translate to: 

Airports ready for Easter Weekend peak

GEORGE NEWS - In lieu of passenger traffic spikes over the Easter Weekend, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has put in place extra measures to ensure smooth service delivery during this busy time.

In a statement Acsa says spikes in numbers could cause some procedures to take longer than usual. Therefore airport users are encouraged to arrive at the airport earlier than usual.

Acsa urged passengers to mitigate security threats by keeping personal belongings close by at all times. Passengers are also encouraged to report any unusual or criminal behaviour to the police or security personnel at the airport.

Every airport has been planning to accommodate the changes in passenger and customer traffic during the festive season to ensure readiness.
 
George Airport received additional flights from several airlines for the holidays:
  • There are two baggage carousels in operation, due to the traffic increase
  • Pick up luggage at airside takes place before entering the arrivals terminal as an enhanced security measure
  • High visibility of Security and SAPS at the terminal building and parking to ensure the same level of efficiency is maintained
  • Airport staff and security teams will all be working overtime during the festive period, as will the police who will ensure heightened visibility of its dog unit.
  • Four self-service devices have recently been installed at the terminal to assist passengers and minimise queues at the counters
  • The traffic department will be on alert to ensure congestion in the area is avoided

13:59 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 April 2017
Voting Poll
The George Airport has been approved to upgrade to a CAT 8 aerodrome. This means that it is now able to receive larger aircraft. Do you think this will boost local tourism?
Yes
George Herald 85%
No
George Herald 10%
I'm not sure
George Herald 5%
