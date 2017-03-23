The daily struggle of being blind

Mthuthuzeli Mcane shares his story of being blind with Idinga. Photos: Zolani Sinxo

GEORGE NEWS - He had dreams of picking up his life and making something of it and freeing himself from the bondage of poverty. However, he now feels his dreams have been shattered. Mthuthuzeli Mcane (39) was born with normal vision and it was not until 2010 when he was attacked by a fellow inmate while incarcerated in Durban, that he lost his sight.

Seated on a chair, his head constantly moving as he tries to determine from people's voices where they are seated in the room, Mcane sheds a tear as he tells his story to Idinga.

"After I was attacked I was taken to hospital. I was operated on my head.

"The operation was done so poorly that it left me permanently blind. From that moment I felt the world crumbling down on me," he says.

Mcane says ever since he lost his eyesight he has been struggling to accept his new condition. Society has also not made it easy for him to accept his blindness. "I found myself alone in a dark world, unable to do anything for myself. I am forever dependent on other people to help me move around. Killing myself is constantly on my mind.

Accepting being blind has been every difficult; every morning I wake up hoping I will see gain," he says.

Being a blind person himself, Mzwandile Dibela of the Ilitha Centre for the Blind understands what Mcane is going through. He says there are many people like him who can't accept that they are blind.

"At the centre we are trying to assist people like him, people who have lost all hope. Society can be very cruel to blind people - it takes time for it to understand them. Mcane has no family that assists him, which makes things even worse," he comments.

Dibela says once you are blind you must not lose hope.

"I lost my sight at a very young age, I know it's difficult to accept it. I plead with the community and those who have blind family members to please seek help so they may understand blind people and not lock them up."

With the help of Dibela and his Ilitha Centre for the Blind, Mcane has a second chance in life. Dibela is planning to open a school for the blind as there's none in this region that assist people like Mncane.

"I have hope that all will be fine; I would like to learn to do a lot of things on my own and be able to work for myself again," said Mcane.

All those who would like to be part of this initiative can call Dibela at 0733 440 127.

Mzwandile Dibela of the Ilitha Centre for the Blind offers hope to blind people.

ARTICLE: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

