Residents not held back by court order

The police accompanied the demolishers.

GEORGE NEWS - Despite residents' resistance to move, the Sheriff of the Court continued on Tuesday 11 April to execute a court order to demolish incomplete structures in Thembalethu Zone 8.

Zone 8 shack dwellers faced another blow after some of them rebuilt structures that had been demolished by the George Municipality on Wednesday 28 March. According to Chantel Edwards-Klose, George Municipal Spokesperson, the demolished structures were incomplete and were built illegally.

"The sheriff of the court is in the process of executing a court order for the demolition of (incomplete structures) in Zone 8," said Edwards-Klose.

The community indicated the recent number of structures that have been demolished is more than 30. The municipality is yet to confirm the total number of demolished structures.

Residents still stand by their call that the municipality must give them an alternative place where they can build their shacks. Xolisa Mxolelwano, one of the residents, said they are not backing down. "I don't care how many times they demolish these structures because we will continue to build after they have left.

We are not going anywhere until they give us an alternative place," said Mxolelwano.

Complying with a court order, officials demolish the incomplete structures in Zone 8.

ARTICLE & PHOTOS: ZOLANI SINXO, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'