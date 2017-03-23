Translate to: 

GO GEORGE joins nationwide strike

Striking GO GEORGE bus drivers at the depot in York Street on Wednesday morning. In the background a bus leaves the premises as a few drivers opted to rather work than strike. Strikers used foul language and threatened the George Herald photographer when she took this photo. Photo: Michelle Pienaar
GEORGE NEWS - The GO GEORGE public bus service came to an almost complete halt on Wednesday morning 12 April, with only a few buses running from Blanco and New Dawn Park to the Central Business District.
 
A small group of dedicated drivers made it possible to maintain a limited service on the two routes.
 
Bus drivers went on a country wide strike on midnight, Tuesday 11 April causing long distance Easter commuters major headaches as they scrambled to organise alternative transport.
 
The strike is expected to run throughout the Easter Weekend and GO GEORGE has asked passengers to make alternative arrangements. "GO GEORGE was informed on Tuesday afternoon that local bus drivers will join the national strike affecting the entire South African bus industry. The national action is a result of deadlocked wage negotiations," said Debra Sauer, the assistant media liaison officer for George Municipality.
 
"GO GEORGE regrets the inconvenience caused, and will keep passengers informed of any news." Information can be obtained from the GO GEORGE Call Centre, 0800 044 044, the GO GEORGE Facebook page and the website, www.gogeorge.org.za.
 
The municipality initially said that the GO GEORGE bus drivers would not join the strike, as they are members of the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu).
 
The strike has been called by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa). Numsa has issued a notice to inform employers in the bus passenger sector of its intention to strike from Wednesday 12 April, just two days before the Easter long-weekend.
 
The workers demand higher wages and improved working conditions.
 
The strike will affect thousands of passengers who plan to travel by bus over the Easter holidays.
 
The affected bus services include: Putco, Mgqibelo, Mayibuye, Buscor and Golden Arrow, Megabus, Mega Express, Bojanala, Gauteng Coaches, Itereleng, Ipelegeng, Atamelang, Autopax, Great North Transport, ReaVaya, Phola Coaches, PAL Bus, Greyhound, MyCity and GO GEORGE.
 
ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

07:42 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 April 2017
