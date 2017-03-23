The Touw River, one of the main features in the Touw River Conservancy.

WILDERNESS NEWS - The Touw River Conservancy, a community group dedicated to supporting local land owners on conservation issues within and around the Touw River catchment, is hosting a networking and educational event focused on a variety of fascinating conservation and nature related topics.

The event, dubbed 'Conversations in Conservation, in your back yard' takes place on Sunday 23 April from 09:00 till 14:00 at the Fairy Knowe Hotel in Wilderness. It is open to the public. Entrance is free, but donations to the Touw River Conservancy are welcomed. The aim of the event is to create an opportunity for interested individuals to interact with other like-minded people about local conservation issues.

"We invite the public to come and discuss pressing and fascinating conservation issues for the region, including invasive clearing practices and techniques, wildlife conflict and management and biodiversity of our region. The implications of legislation on current and prospective land owners with respect to property sales, invasive clearing and 'duty of care' will also be topics of discussion," says Matthew Koehorst, chairperson of the conservancy.

"We have put together this event after calls were made at a community meeting in February to have more opportunities to network and engage with others on local conservation-related issues."

After a speaker session featuring a number of local experts and practitioners, a panel discussion and question-and-answer forum, participants will have the chance to explore the 'conservation market' - the stands and stalls where they can engage more deeply in conversations with local activists, knowledge holders and service providers.

Stands will focus on indigenous plant sales, indigenous plant identification (bring specimens with leaves, flowers and fruit if possible), local indigenous nurseries and landscapers, biodiversity and human/wildlife conflict management, clearing and invasive plant management contractors, citizen science opportunities, mapping 'hotspots' for conservation concerns in the area, and more.

The event promises to be a unique and inspiring opportunity to engage with like-minded individuals on conservation issues in your back yard. RSVP to secretary Sine Strydom before Wednesday 19 April at sine@uniformsofgeorge.co.za

