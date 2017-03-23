Blanco neighbourhood Watch on high alert

The bicycle was found in pieces in the possession of the suspect.

GEORGE NEWS - The Blanco Neighbourhood Watch (BNW) have temporarily merged with Herold's Bay Neighbourhood Watch, until the seaside resort's neighbourhood structure is able to operate independantly.

"We are also in partnership with Heather Park Neighbourhood Watch and regularly participate in mass patrols with Saps and other neighbourhood structures in George," said BNW Chairperson Deon van der Rijst.

According to Van der Rijst their members receive training in first aid (level 1) and work in partnership with the police and the Community Police Forum (CPF).

"The BNW was established two years ago by a group of dedicated residents," he said. "It is a community driven platform that provides effective and quick response to criminal activity and ensures that members of the community are empowered with information via well-developed communication channels."

Earlier this year in February a little boy's bicycle was retrieved, repaired and returned by the BNW, after it was stolen from Blanco Primary School. Community members helped to identify the suspect, an arrest was made and the suspect is due to appear in court.

Other successes include the arrest of a supermarket owner earlier this year for the possession of illegal fireworks with a street value of more than R5 000 and in October last year, the arrest of suspects in housebreakings in Kinkel Avenue. A recent spate of housebreakings and thefts in the vicinity of Uitspan Street was stopped by the day shift patrol officers. A suspect was arrested and the stolen property was recovered.

"We rely on funding and continued support from the community of Blanco," said van der Rijst.

"We urge all community members from Blanco to join our WhatsApp groups. We are in dire need of more patrol officers." Click here for more information or contact Deon van der Rijst at 083 954 9804.

The suspect with the stolen bicycle, before the arrest was made.

