Watch out for teddy bear drugs

Ecstasy tablets in the shape of teddy bears have made their way into the Southern Cape.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The drug, Ecstasy, in the form of pink teddy bears - which could easily be mistaken for sweets - is being sold in the Southern Cape.

According to police sources some of these tablets have been found in George.

Manufactured in bulk to look like confectionery, the tablets could prove fatal, police warned.

Parents are warned to watch which "sweets" their children are given, and by whom they are given to them, and to teach their children not to accept anything from people they do not know very well.

"Warn your child that not everybody has their best interest at heart; teach them not to accept anything from people you have not okayed," police say.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'