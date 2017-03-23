Translate to: 

Walking Festival over Easter weekend

Walking Festival over Easter weekend
The beautiful George Peak as seen from the Garden Route Botanical Garden.
GEORGE NEWS - The George Peak Challenge walk is part of the Hi-Tec Walking Festival over Easter weekend from 14 to 17 April.
 
This is South Africa's only walking festival with more than 52 different walks to choose from and is held over four days in the Garden Route.
 
The festival supports local conservation and environmental charities. As it is free to register for the festival, the organisers encourage participants to make a donation to nature when you make your first walk booking.
 
There are good reasons to discover the Garden Route on foot - it is a way to discover new walks and get off the beaten track in nature with knowledgeable insights from locals and professional guides.
 
It is also a way to make new friends while burning off fat, strengthening your heart and boosting your immune system. Some of the hikes are guided. For more information phone the info line 082 888 8181 or send an email  or visit visit their website. The event is organised through CapeNature and SANParks in conjunction with Hi-Tec.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
08:28 (GMT+2), Tue, 11 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...
The Last Face
The Last Face
The Last Face is a 2016 American drama film directed by Sean Penn and...
Ghost in the Shell
Ghost in the Shell
Ghost in the Shell is a 2017 American science fiction action film directed...
The Boss Baby (3D)
The Boss Baby (3D)
The Boss Baby is a 2017 American computer-animated comedy film, loosely...
Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think President Jacob Zuma should step down?
Yes
George Herald 96%
No
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
Pikkewyn506
I'm a 63 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 56 and 62.
hithere0010
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 46 and 59.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up