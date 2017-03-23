The beautiful George Peak as seen from the Garden Route Botanical Garden.

GEORGE NEWS - The George Peak Challenge walk is part of the Hi-Tec Walking Festival over Easter weekend from 14 to 17 April.

This is South Africa's only walking festival with more than 52 different walks to choose from and is held over four days in the Garden Route.

The festival supports local conservation and environmental charities. As it is free to register for the festival, the organisers encourage participants to make a donation to nature when you make your first walk booking.

There are good reasons to discover the Garden Route on foot - it is a way to discover new walks and get off the beaten track in nature with knowledgeable insights from locals and professional guides.

It is also a way to make new friends while burning off fat, strengthening your heart and boosting your immune system. Some of the hikes are guided. For more information phone the info line 082 888 8181 or send an email or visit visit their website . The event is organised through CapeNature and SANParks in conjunction with Hi-Tec.

