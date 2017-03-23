Translate to: 

Black Friday in George

Protesters picketing in their own capacity at Unity Park at the top of York Street. Photo: Michelle Pienaar
GEORGE NEWS & VIDEOS - George residents are taking to the streets this morning to express their outrage about the actions of President Jacob Zuma.
 
The day has been labelled as 'Black Friday'.
 
The protesters are getting a lot of support from passing motorists who share their enthusiasm by hooting and shouting as they drive past.
 
At the top of York Street, protesters from the DA, local businesses and individuals who came in their own capacity, are also picketing.

The community have been urged on several Whatsapp groups and Facebook to show their support and form a human chain in York and Courtenay Streets, and sing the national anthem at 11:00. 
 
Black Friday comes after last week's firing of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister and the cabinet reshuffle.
These actions led to the downgrading of South Africa's credit rating on Monday by the international credit rating agency Standard and Poor's.
 
Picketing will be done at the following intersections from 07:30 - 11:00 this morning:

1. Witfontein Rd & CJ Langenhoven Rd (Blanco)
2. Unity Park
3. York Str & Albert Str
4. York Str & CJ Langenhoven
5. York Str & Mark Str & St John’s Str
6. York Str & Platner Blvd & Union Str
7. York & Hope Str
8. York Str & Discovery str & P.W.Botha Blvd
9. Beach Rd Delville Park & Eden Park Robot
10. Beach Rd & Olimpic Str
11. Beach Rd & Mission Str
12. Nelson Mandela Blvd & Sandkraal Road (4 Way Thembalethu)
13. Nelson Mandela Blvd & Vuyani Ncamaza Str & Main Str
14. Boeta’s Robot (Borchards)
15. Nelson Mandela Blvd & Buitekant Str & Pienaar Str
16. Nelson Mandela Blvd & Fabriek Str & Luven Str (Sasol)
17. Albert Str & Cradock Str
18. Knysna Rd & 3rd Str
19. Knysna Rd & 4th Str
20. Knysna Rd (Garden Route Mall)
 
Watch videos below:
 
 
 
 
 
Protesters on the corner of Knysna Road and 4th Street. Photo: Emsie Martin
 
08:24 (GMT+2), Fri, 07 April 2017
