Refuse removal dates for public holidays

The George Municipality household refuse removal dates have been moved to accommodate Easter and other public holidays as follows:

Monday 17 April's refuse will be collected on Tuesday 18 April and Tuesday, 27 April's refuse will be collected on 28 April.

Refuse for Monday 1 May will be collected on Tuesday 2 May.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'

GEORGE NEWS - The George Municipality household refuse removal dates have been moved to accommodate Easter and other public holidays as follows:Refuse collection due to take place on Friday 14 April will be collected on Thursday 13 April.