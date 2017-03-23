Refuse removal dates for public holidays

The George Municipality household refuse removal dates have been moved to accommodate Easter and other public holidays as follows:
Refuse collection due to take place on Friday 14 April will be collected on Thursday 13 April.
Monday 17 April's refuse will be collected on Tuesday 18 April and Tuesday, 27 April's refuse will be collected on 28 April.
Refuse for Monday 1 May will be collected on Tuesday 2 May.
08:00 (GMT+2), Fri, 07 April 2017
