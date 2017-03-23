Translate to: 

Wood waste sparks huge debate

Tonnes of sawdust and wood waste have been stockpiled at premises in Nelson Mandela Boulevard presenting a huge problem to businesses nearby where flammable liquids and chemicals are used. Photo: Pauline Lourens
GEORGE NEWS - Two George companies who have been amassing tonnes of sawdust and wood waste matter are faced with legal steps for allegedly causing environmental and fire hazard issues in the heart of George Industria.
 
However, the issue as highlighted in the George Herald of 16 March, underlines the predicament that the entire region finds itself in since new regulations prohibit the dumping of wood waste matter at the George Municipal transfer station dump site near the George Showground.
 
One company, Absolute Electrical Technology (Pty) Ltd (AET) which has been stockpiling several tonnes of sawdust over several years, was warned by the George Municipality to address the situation.
 
The owner allegedly abandoned his initial plan to start a biomass power station and is seemingly biding time hoping to supply his stockpile to the planned George Biomass Plant scheduled to start operating next year in PW Botha Avenue.
 
Businessman and owner of Indian Oil petrol station, James van der Watt, whose business is directly across the road from the AET stockpile in Nelson Mandela Boulevard, said he became worried after seeing the report in the George Herald about a farm in Sinksabrug where a stockpile of sawdust had been smouldering for months. This fire was later extinguished. He said George could ill afford for businesses to be shrouded in smoke for weeks. "It is simple. AET must comply with municipal regulations."
 
Two other nearby businesses said they were tired of fighting AET and were simply going to move away as being close to such a hazard posed too huge a risk. The fencing around AET has collapsed in places and is non-existent near the old Outeniqua Choo-Tjoe railway line, making the premises easy to access. They fear that people who take short cuts through the property may drop a cigarette or do something that could spark a fire. "There are pieces of glass and all sorts of matter lying in the sawdust. This could easily lead to a fire."
 
Head of Eden Disaster management, Gerhard Otto, said Eden's Fire Department would have to look into the matter. "They are now under a separate department." A response is being awaited.
 
Long-term solutions being sought
George Municipality was asked whether a wood waste management policy is being formulated, but the George Herald was referred to a forum at NMMU. The forum has to come up with sustainable solutions.
 
For more on the forum's views and for the results of a voting poll regarding the stockpiling of sawdust go to www.georgeherald.com. On Tuesday 4 April, 82% readers had voted in favour of allowing stockpiling as it 'makes economic sense despite the risks involved'. Only 17% of those polled said, "The risk is too high and it should not be allowed."
 
When pressed for comment, AET did not respond and Houttek's Chris MacDonald, who is a partner in the George Biomass Power plant (as supplier of sawdust and wood waste), said the fire risk of stockpiled sawdust and wood waste was a gross exaggeration.
 
One small George company is now using the sawdust produced to make compressed wood doors.
 
 
ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
14:02 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 April 2017
