First fire, now eviction

Nowhere to go … Manuel and Stephania Jorge say they are forced to sleep in their Kombi tonight as they were evicted today from the outbuildings they were living in after the house they were renting burnt down on 11 August 2016. They have made a plea for help and hope that there will be a lucky break for them somewhere.

GEORGE NEWS - There can probably not be a more shocking, humiliating and desperate situation than when you are evicted from your home and your earthly possessions are thrown onto the pavement.

This happened today (Wednesday 5 April) to the same couple who hit the news headlines on 11 August 2016 when the home they were renting was razed during the out-of-control veld fire in Wilderness. Manuel and his wife Stephania Jorge were in a dazed state today, saying they were unable to figure out what to do next.

"We will probably sleep in our Kombi tonight; we have nowhere else to go,” Jorge said. "Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that this would happen to us. First I had a stroke, then we lost most of our possessions in the fire and now the eviction."

When the Sheriffs of George's staff came onto the premises today to remove their household items, confusion reigned. Manny alleged that "the date on the eviction notice shows 9 May 2017 and we were hunting around for a house to rent. As you know, there is a shortage of houses in the area and especially fenced ones - we hope to keep our dogs."

The Jorges benefitted from the kindheartedness of Wilderness people when they received a cheque last year. Their funds have now dried up as their new confectionery supply business came to a grinding halt when the importers said it was becoming too expensive to import sweets. They are prepared to work and pay rent.

Anyone who can help the Jorges to restore normality to their lives can contact them by phoning Manny on 072 452 0940.

The George Herald is following up the Jorges claims that the eviction was unfair.

Click here for related articles:

More information to follow as it becomes available.

ARTICLE: PAULINE LOURENS, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

'We bring you the latest Wilderness, Garden Route news'