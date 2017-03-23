Translate to: 

Crime busters deployed in region

Major General Oswald Reddy, Eden Cluster Commander, addressing members of the Eden Cluster Crime Combatting Team (CCCT).
GEORGE NEWS - A hand-picked police elite team has been established in Eden to fight serious and violent crimes in the region. Major General Oswald Reddy, Eden Cluster Commander, personally selected each member of the Eden Cluster Crime Combatting Team (CCCT) from various stations and units in the cluster for inclusion in the team.
 
Captain Malcolm Pojie, Southern Cape Police spokesperson, this week said 30 members will be deployed at all 13 stations in the Eden District according to identified crime patterns.
 
"They will focus on serious and violent crimes, drugs and liquor, trio crimes as well as sexual crimes against women and children. Deployment will be in terms of crime patterns and crime threat analyses. Criminals can expect strong, strict action from these members as lawlessness will not be tolerated," said Pojie.
 
The members are said to be highly skilled with experience in public order policing and tactical response.
 
Reddy also held an inspection to ensure that the team members were well equipped before embarking on their crime combatting venture.
 
He urged members to refrain from corruption and bribery. "You have been hand-picked and therefore we expect the best from you. You will be indestructible. Do not be vulnerable to bribes and corruption, go out and serve the community with pride and dignity, restoring trust and faith in the police. The community deserves the best," Reddy said.
 
ARTICLE: LIZETTE DA SILVA, GEORGE HERALD NEWS EDITOR
 
16:02 (GMT+2), Wed, 05 April 2017
