Garden Route among 'top 12 destinations'

Garden Route among 'top 12 destinations'
The Garden Route is popular for its estuaries, lakes, beaches and mystical forests. Photo: Supplied
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - The N2 stretching from Cape Town to Port Elizabeth was voted among NatGeo’s 12 global destinations. The Garden Route was recommended by NatGeo's Maryellen Kennedy Duckett, who was encouraging northern hemispherians to visit the Garden Route for their upcoming spring.
 
She referred to the route as the "road trip that will break your Instagram". The picturesque route is popular for its estuaries, lakes, beaches and mystical forests.
 
Other destinations on the list include Australia's Great Barrier Reef, New York City's Central Park and the Balkan express through Eastern Europe.
 
"This is great news not only for SANParks’ Garden Route National Park but also for tourism boards, independent tourism consultants and establishments in the Garden Route," said SANParks spokesperson Nandi Mgwadlamba, adding, "Wesgro's barometer report for winter 2016 indicated an increase of local visitors (58,4%) and overseas (45,5%) to the Garden Route." These included day visitors and overnight stays.
 
Wesgro is the Western Cape's tourism, trade and investment promotion agency.
 
"NatGeo’s announcement is positive in pointing visitors in the right direction. The audience targeted by the message is actually key for the region," Mgwadlamba said. "This is significant for eco-travellers also, which is a growing segment of visitors who want to explore the environment, the mystical forests and waterscapes."
 
The last management effectiveness tracking tool (METT) undertaken to audit the conservation of nature in the Garden Route National Park (GRNP) indicated good performance. The GRNP obtained an overall 77.6% with the highest scores for its planning division, research programmes, human resources, security and operations budget, income generation, education and awareness, public relations and processes.
 
The audit revealed a weakness in risk assessments, corridor and buffer zone management. There are necessary adjustments when it comes to working with landowners, cultural assets, capital budgets, staff housing and others.
 
"It is the conservation of nature that underpins the tourism in the area. People come here to see the beauty of our waterscapes, landscapes and mystical forests," said Mgwadlamba.
 
The GRNP has recorded some 188 238 gate arrivals between April 2016 and February 2017, an increase from the year before, when 177 890 gate arrivals were recorded.
 
08:30 (GMT+2), Sun, 16 April 2017
