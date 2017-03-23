George beauty hopes to be SA's best teen

Monique Best, Miss Junior Teen SA finalist 2017, on the runway before boarding her flight to Johannesburg.

GEORGE NEWS - Just days after Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters from Sedgefield was crowned Miss South Africa 2017, the lovely Monique Best from George has high hopes of bringing the Miss Junior Teen SA 2017 title back to her home town.

While Nel-Peters is a past learner of Outeniqua High, Best is also a Kwagga, currently in Grade 11. Best has a number of titles behind her name which include Miss Eden Meander; Miss George; Miss George Schools; Miss Western Cape; Miss Mzantzi Africa; Super Model of the year; and Model Champion.

Her favourite fashion items are her jean jacket, a pair of black leggings and knee high boots. Monique supports a healthy lifestyle, but loves popcorn when watching an action movie and is a shopper at heart.

Best flew to Johannesburg on Saturday with a busy week ahead of her which included seeing her main sponsor, Torga Optical.

Tuesday kicked off with registration and orientation. Wednesday was made up of interviews, casual wear judging and rehearsals. Today (Thursday) Monique has evening wear judging and rehearsals and the awards night is tomorrow, Friday 7 April. Saturday is the big day where the next Miss Junior Teen SA will be announced. Monique will be wearing a custom made dress by Brigitte Von Dem Bongart for the event.

To help Monique Best become the next Miss Junior Teen SA 2017, send JT31 to the number 47018. SMSs cost R2 each.

Article: Thomas Duane Hodgsen



