Mom wins regional pageant

Kristel van Heerden is Mrs Elite SA Western Cape.

GEORGE NEWS - A George mom, Kristel van Heerden, was recently chosen as Mrs Elite SA Western Cape in Klerksdorp. She also brought home the Mrs Photogenic award, three Public Choice awards (for January, February and March during her year as finalist), and the award for the fourth place overall in all the categories.

"I brought home five crowns and six sashes, but none of this would have been possible without my home town's support during my journey and all the events I organised. So I extend a great thank you to everyone who was part of it," she said.

In her year as finalist for Mrs Elite SA Western Cape, Kristel raised and donated funds to various non-profit organisations. She held a fun day for the Môreson children and donated much-needed items to the Gietertjie Crèche in Herold. Children are close to her heart and this week she was at the George Hospital children's ward to hand out sweets.

Kristel owns her own business that rents out dresses, Dress2Impress, and she assists her mother in her security company, Sansafe. She and her husband, Eugene van Heerden, owner of JC Kabinetmakers, are parents to Chloë (3) and Isabel (7).

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'