First princess may still conquer the world

A radiant Adé van Heerden, Miss SA first princess, wants others to learn from her Miss SA journey. Photo: Wessel van Heerden
GEORGE NEWS & VIDEO - If anyone thought that Adé van Heerden, the first princess in the 2017 Miss SA 2017 pageant's journey is over, think again.
 
There is a possibility that the two Garden Route beauties Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters from Sedgefield and Adé van Heerden from Herolds Bay, who were crowned Miss SA 2017 and first princess at Sun City on Sunday 26 March, may both represent South Africa at international pageants.
 
It seems as if the organisers are toying with the idea of splitting the Miss Universe and Miss World pageants by sending Miss SA to the one competition and her runner-up to the other. In the past Miss SA represented South Africa at both Miss Universe and Miss World.
 
A spokesperson for the Miss SA pageant, who declined to be named, said, "A final decision will only be made once the dates and the venues of the two pageants are announced. Until then I can't comment."
 
On a visit to her family in Herolds Bay, Van Heerden told the George Herald on Sunday 2 April, "This is a rest stop for me, I think it is important to rest and re-evaluate one's situation from time to time, re-energise and rise to meet the challenges that lie ahead. Both Demi-Leigh and I will take the Garden Route to the world and do our best to let everyone know that when they visit South Africa, the Garden Route is the best place to experience the natural beauty and the true hospitality of the country."
 
Lieutenant Adé van Heerden, a medical doctor at 2 Mil Hospital in Cape Town, returned to work this week.
 
"Once I have settled in back in Cape Town, I will get onto social media again. During the last three weeks, the hectic Miss SA finalist schedule of endless photo shoots and visits arranged by the sponsors resulted in me taking a break from social media.
 
"I am planning to launch two interactive social media platforms for the youth. The first one will be 'Medical Monday', which will aim at answering medical questions that the youth are grappling with, and the subject of the second platform later in the week will be dictated by questions and issues that arise.
 
"We don't have to bump our heads to learn the lessons of life. We should rather learn from those who have walked the walk before us," said van Heerden.
 
Watch a video interview with Adé van Heerden, below:
 
ARTICLE: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
VIDEO & PHOTO: WESSEL VAN HEERDEN
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
07:30 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 April 2017
