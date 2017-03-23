Police forum meetings

Generic image.

GEORGE NEWS - The Pacaltsdorp Community Policing Forum (CPF) will host their annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday 20 April.

All stakeholders are invited to attend the meeting that starts at 19:00 at the Pacaltsdorp Civic Hall in Mission Street. For more information contact Sgt SA Fisher at 044 8039111, CPF secretary Blanche Klassen at 083 766 7528 / 071 708 3849 or e-mail to klassenjulian@gmail.com

Indicate via e-mail to the secretary the person nominated to vote and the person nominated to observe the proceedings. The proper application form will then be forwarded for registration.

George Sector Police Forum 2 herewith extend an invitation to all concerned organisations, partners, role players, and members of the community to our general meeting on Tuesday 18 April at the Van Kervel school hall in Meyer Street at 18:00.

For more information, feel free to contact Bennie Engelbrecht on 079 165 3647, Eugene Rautenbach on 079 696 3007 or Captain Jansen van Vuuren on 082 854 0035.

Die maandelikse vergadering van sektor 3 se polisieforum (George-Suid, Dorhmelsdrift, Yorkstraat-besighede, Bos en Dal, Rooirivierrif, King George Park, Kingswood-gholflandgoed en Groeneweidepark) sal op Donderdag 20 April om 18:00 by die George polisie se Mess-saal plaasvind.

Die voorsitterposisie en drie addisionele poste is vakant en moet dringend gevul word. Persone wat hulle self verkiesbaar wil stel vir die poste kan Charissa Botha by 082 760 7568 of sector3georgesouth@gmail.com kontak.

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'