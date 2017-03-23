Translate to: 

Draft budget for George

Draft budget for George
George Mayor, Melvin Naik.
GEORGE NEWS - George Mayor, Melvin Naik, today tabled the draft 2017/2018 budget during a special council meeting.
 
In terms of section 18(1) of the MFMA an annual budget may only be funded from, realistically anticipated revenues to be collected, which include, cash backed accumulated funds from previous years’ surpluses not committed for other purposes; and borrowed funds, but only for the capital budget.
 
Considering the prevailing economic challenges facing South Africa which will continue to pressurise municipal revenue generation and collection levels, George Municipality has adopted a conservative approach when projecting the revenue in the 2017/18 draft budget.
 
Naik stated George Municipality is organisationally obligated to improve efforts to limit non-priority spending and to implement stringent cost-containment measures.
 
For 2017/2018 MTREF the Budgeted Operating Revenue increases from R1 734 million to R1 915 million.
 
To fund the Operating budget, the following tariff increases are necessitated:
  • Rates 11%
  • Water 8%
  • Electricity 1.88%
  • Refuse 15%
  • Sewerage 8%
  • General Tariffs 6%
Capital Projects to be funded from the Capital Replacement Reserve (CRR) have been capped at R79,97 million, with R159 million (74,3%) of the total budget for Civil Engineering Services funded from grants. R73,63 million (46,23%) of the Grant funding is earmarked for the further rollout of the George Integrated Public Transport Network (GIPTN).
 
National Treasury has implemented mSCOA regulations which are applicable to all municipalities as from 1 July.
 
Technically, for a municipality to be regarded as mSCOA compliant on 1 July it must be able to transact across all the mSCOA segments and its core system and all sub-systems must seamlessly integrate.
 
George Municipality must therefore be able to accommodate the seamless integration of the Integrated Development Plan (IDP), Service Delivery and Budget Implementation Plan (SDBIP) and Budget facilities into the core financial system as these documents create a point of departure for the transactional environment come 1 July.
 
As an early implementer of mSCOA George Municipality is positive that we will meet the challenge to transact across all the mSCOA segments as set by National Treasury from 1 July.
 
The Council of George Municipality invites all members of the community to comment or submit inputs in writing regarding the information pertaining to the Draft IDP and Budget before or on 8 May.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
16:02 (GMT+2), Tue, 04 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is...
Power Rangers
Power Rangers
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something...
Jagveld
Jagveld
Emma le Roux is on her way home to the family farm in the Great Karoo....
Rock Dog
Rock Dog
Bodi (Luke Wilson), a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, is expected to become the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
George is getting its own biomass energy plant which will use sawdust to generate energy. Local companies are stockpiling tonnes of sawdust in anticipation of supplying the plant which is set to start operating next year. A huge economic boost for George. On the other hand, wood waste is a controversial issue that nobody seems to know how to deal with. It is combustible and if it does catch alight, smouldering wood piles are difficult to extinguish. The fine wood particles may also cause air pollution. Catch 22. Should local companies be allowed to stockpile sawdust for the plant?
Yes, it makes economic sense.
George Herald 82%
No, the risk is too high.
George Herald 18%
Men
Women
Search
SailAway
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 33 and 53.
Normal532
I'm a 71 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 58 and 68.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up