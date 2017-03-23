Translate to: 

Madeira vine threat to land and water

Madeira vine.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - SA National Parks (SANParks) has been fighting to free the Garden Route National Park from a new invader for years now.
 
Madeira vine or Anredera cordifolia is a South American category 1b alien plant invader which can be seen from Wilderness eastward towards Port Elizabeth (PE). It has fleshy heart-shaped green leaves and spikes of white flowers (February to April). It produces multiple aerial tubers along the stems and each one of these is capable of starting a new plant.
 
Removing this invader will free up water where it occurs close to sources, curb a fire hazard, and allow more space for indigenous plants to grow and flourish in the Garden Route.
 
"We have partnered with the Constantia Kloof Conservancy [in Wilderness], as this pest is also invading the southern fringes of the conservancy along White Road and Constantia Drive," said Carlo de Kock of the SANParks Biodiversity Social Project.
 
In August last year additional partnerships were established with prof Christo Fabricius from the neighbouring bird sanctuary. "This is a battle we have to win and are training everyone we can," says De Kock.
 
How to deal with Madeira vine
• Every piece of plant material removed is "double bagged and incinerated".
 
• SANParks is planning to release a biological agent to combat Madeira when it starts flowering.
 
• If you have this pest in your garden you will need expert advice and assistance in clearing it. It should definitely not be used as compost or discarded with other garden refuse, as this simply helps to facilitate it spreading even further.
 
• Should you require assistance with the removal of Madeira vine, please contact SANParks for guidance on how to go about it.
 
 
• For a practical demonstration video on how to remove Madeira vine, follow SANParks on social media @SANParksGRNP. 
 
08:00 (GMT+2), Sat, 15 April 2017
