Cannabis healer elated

History was made today. Sharon Price with Rastafarian lawyer Gareth Prince.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Today, Friday, 31 March, Judge Dennis Davis handed down judgment in the Cape Town High Court on whether some sections of the Criminal Prohibition of Dagga Act.

Sharon Price, a herbalist and cannabis healer from the Mossel Bay area - Brandwag - was in the High Court in Cape Town today.

Price's farm was raided last year and nine dagga plants were confiscated. Charged with cultivating dagga, she had applied to have her case moved to the High Court, not wishing to plead in a criminal court, saying: "I am not a criminal.

"Sharon told the Mossel Bay Advertiser: "I am not even sure of all the details. I am so emotional. But we can grow it at home now and the Medicines Control Council has 24 months to change the laws. I am thinking of all my patients. No more of their having to get dirty dagga on the streets.

"I can't even tell you how I feel. I am so emotional. This is monumental – this is very beautiful.

"Judge Dennis Davis was very quiet and calm and even after he passed the judgment there was a stunned silence in court and only moments later did everyone jump up. This is a massive thing for our country.

"Do you know what this means for patients - with Tourette's syndrome, people with seizures? The children ... I am so close to tears."

Gareth Prince, the well-known Rastafarian lawyer and leader of the the Dagga Party, Jeremy Acton, had challenged parts of the Medicines and Related Substances Act and today was D-Day for Judge Davis to give his verdict.

Tony Budden - the owner of Hemporium - and famous for his House that Hemp Built in Noordhoek was also present.

Attempts to contact Budden, Prince and Acton were unsuccessful straight after the High Court proceedings today.

