Boy gets Autism Support Dog

Boy gets Autism Support Dog
Luan van Staden and Vicker.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Luan van Staden and his family recently received a four legged friend by the name of Vicker, an Autism Support Dog.
 
Both of them attend the Carpe Diem School in George during the week. On Saturdays they normally visit his grandparents on the farm and on Sundays they both attend church.
 
"Luan has made numerous improvements since Vicker came into his life and Vicker is also included in all Luan’s therapy sessions at school with great success!" said Pieter van Niekerk (Head: Public Relations).
 
Vicker, a black male Labrador cross Golden Retriever, was bred, puppy raised and trained by the Service Dog division of SA Guide-Dogs Association for the Blind in Sandton, Johannesburg.
 
Owning an Autism Support Dog is a life-changing experience for children between the ages of five and 12 years with low functioning autism spectrum disorder. It is an all-inclusive package of independence, mobility and companionship - a priceless gift.
 
To find out about how GDA can make a difference in your community through either a guide dog for a person who is visually impaired, a service dog for a person who is physically disabled, an autism support dog for children with low functioning autism spectrum disorder, or orientation and mobility training for a person who has lost some of their sight and needs training that can restore their independence, visit their website for more information.
 
Your support to GDA can also give someone like Luan and Vicker the independence, mobility and companionship they deserve.

12:11 (GMT+2), Fri, 31 March 2017
