Translate to: 

Taxi Task Team questions infrastructure

Taxi Task Team questions infrastructure
The Thembalethu bridge
GEORGE NEWS - Members of the Taxi Industry Task Team have come forward with what they claim are "the real reasons" why the GO GEORGE public bus service can not be rolled out in Thembalethu. The task team consists of Uncedo members, community leaders, business organisations and a few individuals.
 
According to their spokesperson, Bathini Malobola, a recent article on the matter (George Herald, 28 February 2017) does not portray the whole picture. In the article it was stated that pressure from disgruntled Thembalethu taxi owners, as well as the murder of Uncedo chairman Wesley Sikhumbuzu, played a role in the decision to postpone the roll-out (which was initially planned for December last year) to some time in 2017. Malobola says infrastructure in Thembalethu is not in place. "This emerged from all stakeholders during previous discussions," he said.
 
"The expansion of the Thembalethu bridge was highlighted as of key importance." He said it is important to keep in mind that the Thembalethu population tripled since 1994. "Too much pressure on the ground by more vehicles can lead to extra pressure on the sewerage pipes and leakages. Traffic congestion also needs to be addressed."
 
Malobola stressed their disappointment with the implementation of the sliding scale used for the payout of permits to taxi owners.
 
"The Black Business Council consulted the National Treasurer on how it could happen that Province could pay out different amounts for the same license?" he said. Lastly he raised his concern about the ownership of the buses. "There are rumours that a private company bought some of the buses. The municipality claims to own the buses, but we want proof."
 
In response, GO GEORGE management states that the widening of the bridge is not a prerequisite to the roll-out of phase four. "The reduction in the number of minibus taxis using the bridge, especially those using it to board passengers and turn around, will improve traffic flow so that, along with continued peak period traffic control, the current facility is adequate," said Municipal Spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose.
 
"Where water or sewer services do have to be positioned in the roadway, adequate ground cover and/or additional protection is provided to ensure that services are not affected by vehicle loads. The main source of congestion is the existing minibus taxis. Currently congestion is being alleviated by pointsmen and traffic officers."
 
Edwards-Klose said the findings of the mediator appointed by the National Minister of Transport, Dipuo Peters, were unequivocal in their support of the municipality and the Government of the Western Cape.
 
"The mediator found there was adequate and proper consultation with all affected parties, that the compensation paid to the taxi operators was fair and just and that neither the municipality nor the province committed any breach of the contract in respect of the implementation of the GIPTN and that the roll-out of the service should continue unhindered." She confirmed that the entire GO GEORGE fleet is owned by the George Municipality.
 
"No private company owns any of the GO GEORGE buses. The Annual Financial Statements of the municipality of George proves this fact."
 
ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'
12:02 (GMT+2), Fri, 31 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is...
Power Rangers
Power Rangers
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something...
Jagveld
Jagveld
Emma le Roux is on her way home to the family farm in the Great Karoo....
Rock Dog
Rock Dog
Bodi (Luke Wilson), a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, is expected to become the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
George is getting its own biomass energy plant which will use sawdust to generate energy. Local companies are stockpiling tonnes of sawdust in anticipation of supplying the plant which is set to start operating next year. A huge economic boost for George. On the other hand, wood waste is a controversial issue that nobody seems to know how to deal with. It is combustible and if it does catch alight, smouldering wood piles are difficult to extinguish. The fine wood particles may also cause air pollution. Catch 22. Should local companies be allowed to stockpile sawdust for the plant?
Yes, it makes economic sense.
George Herald 88%
No, the risk is too high.
George Herald 12%
Men
Women
Search
Etienne63
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 55.
Yourhighness83
I'm a 37 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 40.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up