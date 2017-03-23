Taxi Task Team questions infrastructure

The Thembalethu bridge

GEORGE NEWS - Members of the Taxi Industry Task Team have come forward with what they claim are "the real reasons" why the GO GEORGE public bus service can not be rolled out in Thembalethu. The task team consists of Uncedo members, community leaders, business organisations and a few individuals.

According to their spokesperson, Bathini Malobola, a recent article on the matter (George Herald, 28 February 2017) does not portray the whole picture. In the article it was stated that pressure from disgruntled Thembalethu taxi owners, as well as the murder of Uncedo chairman Wesley Sikhumbuzu, played a role in the decision to postpone the roll-out (which was initially planned for December last year) to some time in 2017. Malobola says infrastructure in Thembalethu is not in place. "This emerged from all stakeholders during previous discussions," he said.

"The expansion of the Thembalethu bridge was highlighted as of key importance." He said it is important to keep in mind that the Thembalethu population tripled since 1994. "Too much pressure on the ground by more vehicles can lead to extra pressure on the sewerage pipes and leakages. Traffic congestion also needs to be addressed."

Malobola stressed their disappointment with the implementation of the sliding scale used for the payout of permits to taxi owners.

"The Black Business Council consulted the National Treasurer on how it could happen that Province could pay out different amounts for the same license?" he said. Lastly he raised his concern about the ownership of the buses. "There are rumours that a private company bought some of the buses. The municipality claims to own the buses, but we want proof."

In response, GO GEORGE management states that the widening of the bridge is not a prerequisite to the roll-out of phase four. "The reduction in the number of minibus taxis using the bridge, especially those using it to board passengers and turn around, will improve traffic flow so that, along with continued peak period traffic control, the current facility is adequate," said Municipal Spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose.

"Where water or sewer services do have to be positioned in the roadway, adequate ground cover and/or additional protection is provided to ensure that services are not affected by vehicle loads. The main source of congestion is the existing minibus taxis. Currently congestion is being alleviated by pointsmen and traffic officers."

Edwards-Klose said the findings of the mediator appointed by the National Minister of Transport, Dipuo Peters, were unequivocal in their support of the municipality and the Government of the Western Cape.

"The mediator found there was adequate and proper consultation with all affected parties, that the compensation paid to the taxi operators was fair and just and that neither the municipality nor the province committed any breach of the contract in respect of the implementation of the GIPTN and that the roll-out of the service should continue unhindered." She confirmed that the entire GO GEORGE fleet is owned by the George Municipality.

"No private company owns any of the GO GEORGE buses. The Annual Financial Statements of the municipality of George proves this fact."

ARTICLE: MICHELLE PIENAAR, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

