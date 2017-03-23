Translate to: 

Anglers want road to Kaaimans beach

The Kaaimans River beach.
GEORGE NEWS - The George Deep Sea Angling Club wants the pedestrian footpath that provides access to the Kaaimans River beach to be expanded to a vehicle path with a ramp onto the beach.
 
According to Maurits Lammers, a member of the club, the river is tidal and seasonal and its flow is in steady decline. "It usually silts up for about six months of the year and it is then impossible to launch from the slipway upriver, which is the boaters' first choice when the river is open."
 
The footpath used to be a double track and was used unofficially by boaters long before the Deep Sea Angling Club was formed in 1975. At the time of the club's establishment, members started using the river as a permanent launch venue after a negotiated agreement with the then Divisional Council.
 
"According to the deal, the club would stop using Victoria Bay for launching to prevent potential conflict with other user groups such as swimmers and surfers," says Lammers.
 
When the SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) announced last year that it intended to formalise the footpath as part of an extensive upgrade of the N2 through Wilderness, hopes of a possible vehicle path were rekindled among club members.
 
Lammers submitted the club's proposal to The Environmental Partnership, environmental consultants on the project, who have indicated that it will be incorporated into the draft scoping report.
 
When the club had use of the path to the beach, they even had a tractor in a shed on the beach which they used to pull their boats to launch directly into the surf. Lammers says in those days the club effectively had access to the sea at all times.
 
Two environmental impact assessments that they had had done previously to obtain permits to use the river, had found that the impact of the boats is small compared with road and storm water runoff and resultant pollution.
 
"George is the only municipality in the Southern Cape that does not have a public launch site for its citizens. This would be the ideal time and place to put one in place. A formalised road here will also make the beach accessible to disabled people and it would be a tourist asset as visiting anglers will have access to a venue," says Lammers.
 
 
The double track path is visible on this old photo supplied by the George Deep Sea Angling Club.
 
ARTICLE: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
16:04 (GMT+2), Thu, 30 March 2017
