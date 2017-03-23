Translate to: 

Fynbos Facts

Fynbos Facts
The Mushroom Meander in 2011
GEORGE NEWS - I have been asked by friends why we should get rid of invasive alien flora. Why must we plant mainly indigenous or, better yet, endemic plants? What seems to be obvious to some of us, seems to be a mystery to others. Why is it that when a type of whale, rhino, insect or bird becomes extinct it is a world tragedy? Why do the majority of people not feel the same about plants?
 
So I have decided to answer exactly this question: Why conserve and preserve?
Well, there are actually quite a few reasons.
 
One of the main reasons for conservation (and this includes eradication of alien invasive plants), is the changing of local climates and ecosystems.
 
As we all know nature has this wonderful way of connecting things. So if one link in the chain is broken (removed) everything else changes. Nature is wired perfectly for sustainability; it is only when man interferes that this is all thrown off balance.
 
On a simple scale, the Outeniqua Forest along with our beautiful mountain range creates the micro climate for George and surrounds.
 
With alien infestations taking over this indigenous forest area, pushing out our endemic trees, shrubs and climbers, it is in fact also altering our climate.
 
This happens in various ways. Invasive climbing plants create a thick dark canopy over trees, prohibiting natural seed germination. Trees like Black Wattle, Gum trees and Blackwood come up on river banks and suck them dry with their high water demand. Aquatic invaders form a thick mat on water surfaces, stopping light and oxygen from penetrating, putting fish and other water animals under stress.
 
So the simple answer is: There is no simple answer.
 
In a perfect world everyone would be on the same page and understand the impact on the future climate and heritage we leave for the next generation.
 
Yes, there are many hacking groups, botanical societies, nature conservationists etc, but this is not enough.
 
If everybody did their bit - removed the invaders from their own garden, sidewalk, school ground, cemetery hedge and industrial plot, the work would be so much lighter for these non-profit, mostly government-funded volunteer organizations. As the Afrikaans saying goes: 'Vele hande maak ligte werk', i.e. the more people help, the less work for everyone.
 
So please, have a look through your garden. Get rid of common invaders like Privet (Ligustrum spp.), Camphor Tree (Cinnamonum camphora), Lantana , Elderberry (Sambucus nigra), Loquart, (Eriobotrya japonica), Morning Glory (Ipomoea spp), Pampas grass (Cortaderia selloana), and many many more. Yes, you can make a difference. Start now!
 
The 9ha area looked exactly like the adjacent pine forests. Pines, Gums and other invasive aliens were removed and within a couple of months the forests started sprouting indigenous trees and shrubbery.  
 
 
The Mushroom Meander in 2015.  
 
Article by Tarita Pollicutte, curator of the Garden Route Botanical Garden.
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
08:02 (GMT+2), Sat, 01 April 2017
