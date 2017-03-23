Police need reservists

Generiese foto.

GEORGE NEWS - The Pacaltsdorp Police again opened up its application process to accept new volunteers to become police reservists.

If you are between 20 and 50 years, energetic, intelligent, physically and mentally fit, you can apply.

Applicants can apply by completing the prescribed application form (which can be obtained from their nearest police station) in their own handwriting.

Applicants must specify which station they are applying to.

The application form must be signed in the presence of a commissioner of oath. Please attach certified copies of your Identity Document (ID), driver's licence, senior certificate, additional qualifications, proof of permanent employment, as well as proof of residence. Applicants are also encouraged to attach a colour ID photograph on the prescribed application form. Applicants who have a criminal record or any pending cases against them, will not be considered.

After they have completed their training, successful applicants will be expected to perform a minimum of 16 hours voluntary duty per month.

For more information contact Sgt Bezuidenhout 044 803 9111/9110.

