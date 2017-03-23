Translate to: 

Beanies and pens for children

Needy children received beanies to keep warm and stationery to help with their school work.
GEORGE NEWS - Two hundred beanies knitted by two avid local knitters were handed over to Keith Plateel of Stationery4Africa on Monday for distribution among needy children in the rural George area.
 
The two women, who shy away from publicity, have been collaborating with Stationery4Africa's motorcyclists for a number of years to ensure that beanies from their knitting needles reach the children as winter rears its head. They buy wool from their own pockets.
 
Stationery4Africa has distributed thousands of stationery parcels to children in need since local adventure motorcyclist and international traveller, Marchant Maasdorp started the initiative in 2008. He was passing through Malawi on his BMW GS when he came across a school in a small village where children were taught under a tree, with almost no stationery.
 
He bought some stationery in a nearby town and returned to the class with his gifts. Together with fellow adventure riders, he started to distribute stationery in the surrounding areas of George. Thanks to various generous donors as well as the support of BMW Motorrad dealer principal, Raymond Botha, the initiative is going from strength to strength.
 
The visits to schools also include an inspirational talk by Maasdorp about the importance of education and reaching for one's dreams.
 
 
Jenny de Oleivera (right), a volunteer for Stationery4Africa, and Keith Plateel, one of the BMW Motorrad riders who distribute the beanies and stationery, with George Herald employee Lorraine Verhagen, a supporter of the project. 
 
Visit www.stationery4africa.com or their Facebook page for information on how to get involved.
 
ARTICLE & PHOTOS: ALIDA DE BEER, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST 
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
10:15 (GMT+2), Wed, 29 March 2017
