Do you know this man?

Have you seen this man?

GEORGE NEWS - Police are looking for more information about one of the suspects in a robbery that took place at the Main Road shop in Asazani, Thembalethu on 12 September 2015.

Five men, one of whom had a revolver, threatened the complainant and forced him to give them money. They left with a loot of diverse items, including cell phones, and an undisclosed amount of money. It is believed that they got away in a car that was parked in a nearby street.

One of the suspects has been identified as the man in the picture.

Anyone with information can contact Sergeant Lucelle van Rensburg of Thembalethu Detectives at 044 802 8916 / 079 894 1576.

