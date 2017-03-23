Community theatre gets welcome boost

Denise Thysse (left) and Quaantiah Simons (right) receive a cheque of R10 000 for their community theatre from Cllr Marlene Viljoen-Barnardt (middle), Ward Councillor for Ward 4.

GEORGE NEWS - The Reflections Movement Theatre, a drama group of the Kleinkrantz Community, received funding of R10 000 from George Municipality.

Quaantiah Simons and Denise Thysse started the Odyssey Foundation with the aim to transfer skills to deal with the social ills unemployment, underdevelopment and other issues in the community of Kleinkrantz. Reflections Movement Theatre forms part of this foundation.

The foundation wants the community to have access to business opportunities, skills training and development - not only the community of Kleinkrantz, but also the rest of George. Simons says they have a vision of developing Kleinkrantz into a tourist destination.

"We have a passion for Kleinkrantz and its people because we both grew up there." She wrote the play, K2B/02B, which portrays a number on a shack. It is translated in the play as "Kleinkrantz to be or not to be". The production captures the history and struggles of the informal settlement of Kleinkrantz, but it relates and translates to the rest of the world, Simons said.

As a businesswoman, Thysse has taken time out of the business world to put her weight behind the foundation.

"I want people to know, especially the poor, that it is okay to have fun. Sometimes we speak to people and we talk about the theatre group and they look at you like you are crazy. I know it is difficult to think about fun when you struggling to get food for your children but we want to uplift our people," said Thysse.

"We want them to use the Wilderness and Kleinkrantz resources to make make money from tourism and other interventions, but we also want to uplift their spirit."

