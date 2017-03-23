Nurse Kitty makes a healthy difference

Dietician Lushke Theron spending time with one of the toddlers.

GEORGE NEWS - Western Cape Government Health in George is on a mission to improve the well-being of pre-schoolers through their Nurse Kitty programme. The programme runs at eight selected crèches in George.

It was established to increase awareness regarding the wellbeing of children, transfer knowledge and skills to teachers and parents and to ensure accessibility to therapeutic services. This programme also forms part of the First Thousand Days Initiative which views the period from conception to two years of age as the most vulnerable time for a child in terms of health.

This window of opportunity should be used to shape healthier and more prosperous futures for our children. On each outreach the group aims to help children in need of therapeutic services and basic healthcare through multidisciplinary team interventions. The team consists of nurses, a dietician, occupational therapists, a social worker, an oral hygienist, an audiologist, a speech therapist and environmental health practitioners.

Children are screened by a community health worker (CHW) before each crèche visit and only children with signed consent forms will receive the services on the day. Once assessed, children are referred to their clinic for further treatment with their parents if necessary. The department also offers a workshop for the teachers, aiming to help and equip teachers with the skills to identify a child that is at risk of developing problems.

Happy Feet Crèche, which operates under the banner of Life Community Services, was visited by the team recently.

Principal Loretta Laminie said many learners needed attention, but parents don't always have the time to take their children to the clinic. The health team also evaluated the general condition of the crèche to see where they can assist.

One example of assistance is holders made by the occupational therapists for toothbrushes and toothpaste for the children. Some of the crèches are also in need of plumbing and any assistance by the public will be appreciated.

The team will focus on the following eight crèches in 2017:

Happy Feet Educare Centre

Siyazama Educare Centre

Mzomhle Educare Centre

Toddlers Inn Conville

Sonneblom and Sonnestraaltjie

Protea Park

Blanco Crèche

Lawaaikamp Crèche

Rooibootjie Crèche

For more information about the Nurse Kitty programme contact dietician Lushke Theron on 044 803 9000.

