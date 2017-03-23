Numerous nominations for Algoa FM

Daron Mann was nominated for the Liberty Radio Awards Best Breakfast Presenter and also, together with co-hosts Charlie T, Lee Duru and producer Cornelius Poisat, for Breakfast Show, Digital Multimedia Broadcasting. Mann has won Best Breakfast Presenter twice.

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Algoa FM has been nominated in an unprecedented 10 categories in the 2017 Liberty Radio Awards. Established in 2010, the awards recognise excellence in radio across South Africa.

Daron Mann was nominated for Best Breakfast Presenter and also, together with co-hosts Charlie T, Lee Duru and producer Cornelius Poisat, for Breakfast Show, Digital Multimedia Broadcasting. Wayne Hart has been nominated in the category, Afternoon Drive Presenter.

The Algoa FM Top 30, also hosted by Hart, has been nominated in three categories, namely: Daytime Show, Music Show and Weekend Show. The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer has received two nominations under the categories, Community Project and Promotions/Stunt Event. "It's a great accolade for a fantastic event that is entrenched in the hearts and minds of our community," says Toinette Koumpan, Algoa FM's Marketing Manager.

Two nominations were received for the Algoa FM App launch under the categories Multi-Channel Promotion and Promotions/Stunt Event.

Daron Mann has won the award Best Breakfast Presenter twice before, and Algoa FM Top 30 has previously won an award for Best Music Show.

"I'm absolutely stoaked for my team," says Algoa FM's Operations Director, Alfie Jay. "We've been so focused on our audience and it is truly humbling to receive such esteemed recognition."

The winners will be announced at the Liberty Radio Awards Banquet on 22 April at the Sandton Convention Centre.

