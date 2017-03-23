Translate to: 

Numerous nominations for Algoa FM

Numerous nominations for Algoa FM
Daron Mann was nominated for the Liberty Radio Awards Best Breakfast Presenter and also, together with co-hosts Charlie T, Lee Duru and producer Cornelius Poisat, for Breakfast Show, Digital Multimedia Broadcasting. Mann has won Best Breakfast Presenter twice.
GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Algoa FM has been nominated in an unprecedented 10 categories in the 2017 Liberty Radio Awards. Established in 2010, the awards recognise excellence in radio across South Africa.
 
Daron Mann was nominated for Best Breakfast Presenter and also, together with co-hosts Charlie T, Lee Duru and producer Cornelius Poisat, for Breakfast Show, Digital Multimedia Broadcasting. Wayne Hart has been nominated in the category, Afternoon Drive Presenter.
 
The Algoa FM Top 30, also hosted by Hart, has been nominated in three categories, namely: Daytime Show, Music Show and Weekend Show. The Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer has received two nominations under the categories, Community Project and Promotions/Stunt Event. "It's a great accolade for a fantastic event that is entrenched in the hearts and minds of our community," says Toinette Koumpan, Algoa FM's Marketing Manager.
 
Two nominations were received for the Algoa FM App launch under the categories Multi-Channel Promotion and Promotions/Stunt Event.
 
Daron Mann has won the award Best Breakfast Presenter twice before, and Algoa FM Top 30 has previously won an award for Best Music Show.
 
"I'm absolutely stoaked for my team," says Algoa FM's Operations Director, Alfie Jay. "We've been so focused on our audience and it is truly humbling to receive such esteemed recognition."
 
The winners will be announced at the Liberty Radio Awards Banquet on 22 April at the Sandton Convention Centre.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route news'
12:00 (GMT+2), Wed, 29 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is...
Power Rangers
Power Rangers
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something...
Jagveld
Jagveld
Emma le Roux is on her way home to the family farm in the Great Karoo....
Rock Dog
Rock Dog
Bodi (Luke Wilson), a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, is expected to become the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think you neighbourhood watch is effective in combating crime?
Yes
George Herald 81%
No
George Herald 7%
I don't think there is a neighbourhood watch in my area
George Herald 13%
Men
Women
Search
Ryan_Ct
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 23 and 50.
NiceGuyAB
I'm a 43 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up