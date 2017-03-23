Learn to abseil and rock climb

An opportunity to learn to abseil and do rock climbing in a local kloof presents itself this weekend (1 and 2 April).

GEORGE NEWS - As part of a “first for George”, a 2-day comprehensive Rock Climbing course will be on offer this coming weekend (Saturday 1 April and Sunday 2 April) for the adventurous. During the training course, participants learn the ropes, so to speak, whilst covering safety and gear selection.

On the first day students learn to master the techniques of climbing on an artificial climbing wall. Whilst securely attached to ropes they learn to belay a friend and become comfortable with rope work before tackling a real cliff, involving a 30m abseil, and routes starting from easy to more challenging.

The cost of the course, which includes a Sunday lunch, transport to a local kloof area and entrance fees; use of the climbing wall and use of all gear including climbing shoes, harnesses, and ropes, is R1200.

A certificate of attendance is issued.

The course provides an opportunity to be in contact with like-minded climbers and to connect to social groups who go on rock climbing adventures.

One of the course presenters, the seasoned rock climber Jacques Lourens, can be contacted at 083 242 0509.

events@frontiermedix.co.za For more information visit their Facebook page or send an email to

'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news'