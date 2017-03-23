Generic image.
GEORGE NEWS - Rosedale and Pacaltsdorp are currently without water due to a pipeburst in York Street.
Water tankers are being arranged for Groeneweide Park and Rosedale.
A team is already working on the problem
Repair work is expected to take about 4 hours.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
09:35 (GMT+2), Tue, 28 March 2017
