Over R500 000 raised at Relay for Life

GEORGE NEWS & VIDEOS - A whopping R539 658 was raised at the 10th Cansa Relay for Life in George.

The Relay for Life took place at Carpe Diem School this weekend.

Lorraine Verhagen, Chairman of the Cancer Association Relay for Life was overwhelmed at the size of the crowd. “This is our 10th anniversary relay and looking at all of you here I think we have raised the bar considerably, next year will be a hard act to follow but from next week we will start the planning for 2018," she said in her opening speech.

The crowd was entertained by numerous local celebrities and groups in a jam packed programme that kept everyone interested (and awake) through the night.

Cansa Relay for Life is part of an international movement that unites cancer survivors and the communities that care about them. It offers everyone in the community, both young and old, the opportunity to participate in the fight against cancer and to honour those who have been touched by cancer.

Watch 2 videos below.

PHOTO: MYRON RABINOWITZ, GEORGE HERALD JOURNALIST

VIDEOS: WESSEL VAN HEERDEN, GEORGE HERALD DIGITAL COORDINATOR

