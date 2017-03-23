Translate to: 

Autumn indigenous plant sale and talks

Autumn indigenous plant sale and talks
The Garden Route Botanical Garden nursery is open daily from Monday to Friday from 08:30 to 16:30 closing early on Friday at 12:30. It is also open on the first Saturday morning of the month. It exists as a fund raiser for the garden.
GEORGE NEWS - The Garden Route Botanical Garden will be hosting its Autumn Plant Sale on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 April.
 
A wide selection of indigenous plants and trees, new fynbos, succulents, aloes, herbs, potting soil, manure, botanical books and used tools will be up for sale and the Getafix Garden Café (tea garden) will be open. Entrance and parking is free.
 
Don't miss the talk by Priscilla Burgoyne, curator of the Southern Cape Herbarium, on 'The Forest Biome' at 10:00 on Saturday in the hall. Cost: R25 per person.
 
Time: Friday 08:00 -16:00 and Saturday 08:00 - 14:00.
 
Venue: Botanical Garden Nursery at 49 Caledon Street, George.
 
New fynbos section
The Erica regia is one of the newly arrived plants at the recently developed Fynbos Section at the Garden Route Botanical Garden nursery, which now stocks a good selection of protea, erica and other fynbos plants.
 
The nursery was started to raise funds which are used to cover the overheads of this non-profit entity.
 
Many of the plants are now in flower making an attractive and tempting display, which is well worth a visit. Erica regia is a popular garden plant which is endangered in its natural habitat. This small shrub grows to about 700mm. It is easy to grow and produces whorls of attractive shiny tubular red or white flowers throughout the year, peaking in spring and often visited by sunbirds who are the pollinators.
 
This wind tolerant erica likes well drained acidic sandy soil and full sun and should be pruned regularly to keep neat.
 
The nursery also stocks erica plants that can be grown successfully in gardens with damp or slightly clay soils, so often found in the George area, such as Erica cruenta and Erica formosa, which are presently in stock. Visit the nursery for more information or to view the full fynbos selection.
 
The nursery is open daily from Monday to Friday from 08:30 to 16:30 closing early on Friday at 12:30. It is also open on the first Saturday morning of the month.
 
Contact Kristen at 044 874 1558 or info@botanicalgarden.org.za.
 
08:02 (GMT+2), Sun, 26 March 2017
