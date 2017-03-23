Translate to: 

Former Kwagga in Mrs SA semi-finals

Former Kwagga Kim Wandsella is through to the semi-finals of the Mrs South Africa 2017 pageant.
GEORGE NEWS - Former Georgian and Outeniqua High matriculant, Kim Wandsella (30), has been selected as a semi-finalist in the Mrs South Africa 2017 pageant.
 
Kim will be competing for a place in the top 25 at the semi-final which takes place from 26 to 28 April. The top 25 will be announced at a Cansa gala dinner event.
 
Kim, who has a degree in corporate communications, works as a human capital partner in Johannesburg. The ambitious mother of three (aged six, three and two) has her sights on labour law consulting, and is studying law through Unisa.
 
"I entered this pageant because I believe life is not about finding yourself, but about creating yourself. I believe we can constantly reinvent ourselves. To me, Mrs South Africa is a women's empowerment and development programme that has a ripple effect, because through this process I will be equipped to empower other women beside myself. I can only hope that my efforts have been sufficient to carry me through to the next round."
 
Kim is married to George Wandsella (30), head of Standard Bank's card and emerging payments fraud division. Her parents live in George and she visits her hometown at least once a year.
 
14:02 (GMT+2), Thu, 23 March 2017
