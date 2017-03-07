Support SPCA sterilisation drive

Staff members who assist with sterilisation are front from left: Dr Monica Olivier and Dr Anesca Loots. Back from left: Gladwell Ndamane, Mfundu Ngqandana and Chantè Killian.

The project, that started in February, is specifically approved for Thembalethu and will carry on until July.

Sterilisations are done in the mornings from Tuesdays to Fridays at the SPCA by veterinarian Dr Anesca Loots, at the following practices: Heatherlands Vets, Vet Care, Garden Route Vets, George Animal Hospital and York Street Vets.

The free sterilisation opportunity is for residents of Thembalethu only, but anyone interested in having their animals sterilised can contact the SPCA at 044 878 1990.

GEORGE NEWS - The Garden Route SPCA is aiming to sterilise 1500 cats and dogs from low income households.